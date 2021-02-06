© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bondage and Liberty- Where Do You Stand?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • February 06, 2021
The government has brought the masses in the United States and around the world under bondage i.e., mask wearing, social distancing, lock downs and vaccinations.
Yet, we are touted as the land of the free and the home of the brave. What a JOKE.
Yet, we are touted as the land of the free and the home of the brave. What a JOKE.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.