James O'Keefe & Rosanne Barr: Trump indictment & extreme examples of censorship
Published Yesterday

James O'Keefe on how people are waking up by these extreme examples of censorship, Trump indictment, and how artistry can wake people up and help unite them against a common enemy:"This is a new Rubicon for a federal court to indict a President. We have not yet been here before.


https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13523

omgroseanne barrjames okeefeokeefe media group

