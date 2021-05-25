© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catholic bishops showed ‘a lack of faith’ during COVID lockdowns: author
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • May 25, 2021
Phil Lawler is the author of a new book on the Catholic Church during the COVID pandemic.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=JHWShow_52521_brighteon
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub/?utm_source=JHWShow_52521_brighteon
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe/?utm_source=JHWShow_52521_brighteon
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram/?utm_source=JHWShow_52521_brighteon
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews/?utm_source=JHWShow_52521_brighteon
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1/?utm_source=JHWShow_52521_brighteon
Rumble: https://rumble.com/LifeSiteNews/?utm_source=JHWShow_52521_brighteon
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=JHWShow_52521_brighteon
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub/?utm_source=JHWShow_52521_brighteon
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe/?utm_source=JHWShow_52521_brighteon
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram/?utm_source=JHWShow_52521_brighteon
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews/?utm_source=JHWShow_52521_brighteon
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1/?utm_source=JHWShow_52521_brighteon
Rumble: https://rumble.com/LifeSiteNews/?utm_source=JHWShow_52521_brighteon
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.