Declare Your Independence with James Corbett and Ernest Hancock

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41237
James Corbett joins Ernest Hancock for his weekly appearance on Declare Your Independence. This week they discuss: the Quigley formula, 6G, the information-industrial complex, Cody Wilson, the fourth turning, "neuro-rights" and salt marches.*PLEASE NOTE: I said Cecil "B." Rhodes a couple of times here. Was I thinking of Cecil B. DeMille? In any event, it's of course Cecil John Rhodes.