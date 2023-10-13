911 Missing Links.

Pilate therefore said to him: Art thou a king then? Jesus answered: Thou
sayest that I am a king. For this was I born, and for this came I into
the world; that I should give testimony to the truth. Every one that is
of the truth heareth my voice. Pilate saith to him: What is truth? And when he said this, he went out
again to the Jews and saith to them: I find no cause in him.
