OMG announces mole inside Kingsway Regional School recording everything

O'Keefe Media Group
Oct 24, 2023
O’Keefe confronts Superintendent Jim Lavender in heated moment at school board meeting in Gloucester County, NJ. Superintendent Lavender shoots back at “Tabloid journalism that distorts truth and context… riddled with misleading information”
This comes days after emails and audio inside Kingsway showed counselors hiding students social transitioning from parents.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-VitVFTA9M
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.