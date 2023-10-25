OMG announces mole inside Kingsway Regional School recording everything

O'Keefe Media Group





Oct 24, 2023





O’Keefe confronts Superintendent Jim Lavender in heated moment at school board meeting in Gloucester County, NJ. Superintendent Lavender shoots back at “Tabloid journalism that distorts truth and context… riddled with misleading information”





This comes days after emails and audio inside Kingsway showed counselors hiding students social transitioning from parents.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-VitVFTA9M