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8 Years of War -Donbass Celebrates Now
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50 views • February 22, 2022
The people of Donetsk and Lugansk celebrate after 8 years of war and over 10,000 deaths (mostly women children and elderly.) The US media never interviewed them during those 8 years and they still won't lest the truth comes out.
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