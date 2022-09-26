https://gnews.org/post/p1phr0af7





9/25/2022 Miles Guo: As for the foreign leaders who attended the UN General Assembly, their understanding of the New Federal State of China (NFSC) has far exceeded my expectations. They agree that the NFSC is the only reliable channel for them to obtain the truthful information about the CCP, the demise of the CCP is inevitable, the Russia-Ukraine war has been driven by Putin’s own insanity, and that “Xi the Sun” and the CCP are backing Putin



