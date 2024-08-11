BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Panic Has Started – More is Coming 11/08/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
340 views • 5 months ago

Things are definitely going to change now that President Trump is elected. State Governors to be Carted-Off in Hand cuffs for Aiding and Abetting Illegal Immigration, Pharmaceutical Leaders convened urgently after Trump’s Election and allegedly, Obama, has Fled the United States November 6, 2024.

 

00:00 – Pharmaceutical Panic

06:42 – Gold to be Released

08:38 – Obama Fled the U.S.

10:00 – Joseph’s Kitchen

12:11 – Dangerous Post-Election Narrative

14:21 – Red Wave

21:59 – Stan’s Books


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

comingmoreprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanpanic startedobama fled
