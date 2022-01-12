Key Election Evidence DELETED By Soros-Backed Team in CO: Whistleblower

At first, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was convinced the election process in her conservative-leaning Colorado county was secure. But the more she dug, the more alarmed the Gold Star mom became. Suspicious about certain "upgrades" being performed on elections equipment in her county that she was not allowed to oversee, Peters decided to take before and after shots of what was on the machines. The results shocked her to the core. It was the equivalent of burning the ballot boxes. And when she began speaking out about her concerns, the world came down around her, she told The New American magazine's Alex Newman on this episode of Conversations That Matter. Her offices were raided by a far-left Democrat Secretary of State using a secret warrant, and now the feds are terrorizing her, too.