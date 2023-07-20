Brighteon Broadcast News, July 20, 2023 - OPERATION DARK BRANDON - Biden regime to BAN gas generators then unleash GRID DOWN attack on America

0:00 Intro

0:52 Ban of Appliances

15:25 Blackouts

38:35 Chlorine Dioxide

57:34 Interview with Maria Zeee





- 95% of gas generators currently sold in America to be outlawed in six months

- Operation "Dark Brandon" seeks to plunge America into darkness and desperation

- Without electricity, no one will have access to websites or private communications

- The simple solution for generating electricity: Diesel-powered tractors and PTO generators

- Brazil's Central Bank Digital Currency software code found to contain back door CHEAT CODES

- Will allow the central bank to ALTER digital balances or FREEZE accounts at will

- All CBDCs will be "cheater's ledgers" where governments and central banks lie, cheat and steal

- HONEST ledgers are found in #crypto where no government can print new coins or delete balances

- Privacy coins cannot be found, scanned or confiscated by governments or banks

- When banks are ordered to freeze all assets - like what happened in Brazil - crypto will still function

- Chlorine dioxide found to kill MRSA superbugs

- 99.99% of superbugs killed in just 30 seconds with just 0.5ppm chlorine dioxide (ClO2)

- Published study calls for chlorine dioxide trials in human patients

- Chlorine dioxide is widely used for livestock and is very safe at proper doses

- Every prepper should have chlorine dioxide as part of their emergency medicine kit

- OFF-GRID EVERYTHING: Money, medicine, food, electricity. Don't depend on central authorities to grant you permission. Have your own means.

- Watch new episodes on Decentralize.TV





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/