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Raamatun auktoriteetti ja Jumalan lupaukset juutalaisille
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78 views • July 06, 2020
Raamatun auktoriteetti ja Jumalan lupaukset juutalaisille. Tämä puhe on puhuttu 5.5.2016 Jyväskylässä Israel-tilaisuudessa, jossa oli mukana vieraana ortodoksijuutalaisia. Jumalan lupaukset lihansa puolesta juutalaisille ovat yhä voimassa. Puheessa tuotiin esille Jumalan väkeviä lupauksia juutalaisille sekä puhe sisälsi evankeliumin pelastussanoman.
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