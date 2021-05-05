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Dr. Mercola Pulls Factual Articles After Receiving Death Threats for Challenging Medical Tyranny
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70 views • May 05, 2021
Alex Jones covers the reasons why Dr. Mercola has decided to pull his articles Related to Vitamins D, C, Zinc and COVID-19 after receiving death threats. Read more here: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/05/04/removing-articles-related-to-vitamin-d-c-and-zinc.aspx https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6091be100a00000df248c16d
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