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Memology 101: Satanist #ANTHONYFAUCI - Oof... [13.01.2022].
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133 views • January 14, 2022
Fraudci lies AGAIN....
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
283,103 views Jan 13, 202
Memology 101 - 466K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EOfCvnCNGzw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
283,103 views Jan 13, 202
Memology 101 - 466K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EOfCvnCNGzw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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