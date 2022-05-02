© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Only Nazis Think Race Defines You
Follow
1
Share
Report
55 views • May 02, 2022
NYT Fixated On Attacking TCT
* The NY Times is calling us racist again.
* Here’s our response.
* Our view of race is really simple: we believe Martin Luther King.
* We don’t think your skin color is the most important thing about you.
* We think all people were created by God and should therefore be judged by what they do, not by how they look.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 April 2022
* The NY Times is calling us racist again.
* Here’s our response.
* Our view of race is really simple: we believe Martin Luther King.
* We don’t think your skin color is the most important thing about you.
* We think all people were created by God and should therefore be judged by what they do, not by how they look.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 April 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.