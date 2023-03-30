Credit Suisse's Coke Bender TNP CLIPS EP77

In this clip Number Six, John Henry, and TNP Contributor Chris Graves discuss Credit Suisse's history of risky behavior. Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and Odysee every Friday at 10AM-1PM EST.Chris' Linktree: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy

Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix