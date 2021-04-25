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THE BENEVOLENT MR. GATES - SAVIOR OF HUMANITY
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56 views • April 25, 2021
SOURCE: Kevin-OhReally
This isn't exactly news of the minute breaking news, but it's interesting how stories keep popping up about the potential for geoengineering in the future. It's been going on for decades, look up. A little information/entertainment video.
Here's a link to the Dane Wiggington Documentary, "The Dimming". Well worth watching, I used a clip from it in my video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf78rEAJvhY
This isn't exactly news of the minute breaking news, but it's interesting how stories keep popping up about the potential for geoengineering in the future. It's been going on for decades, look up. A little information/entertainment video.
Here's a link to the Dane Wiggington Documentary, "The Dimming". Well worth watching, I used a clip from it in my video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf78rEAJvhY
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