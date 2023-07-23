'De Moed Verloren', songtekst:
---
Heb de moed verloren ...
Om er nog iets aan te doen ...
Het bloed kruipt ...
Waar het niet gaan kan ...
Het bloed doorstroomt ... mijn hart
Nog steeds voor jou ...
--
(c) Burny Hill - 'De Moed Verloren' - Gitaarlied (G-D/Fis-C-Cm) 23-07-2023
-
