Five Chemical Sustainability Factors To Consider #shorts

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"What makes a chemical sustainable?





Is there such a thing? Is it really achievable?





In this video, Hans Plugge, a principal at Safer Chemicals Analytics LLC talks about the criteria they incorporate when measuring chemical sustainability.

Some of the factors, Hans shares, include the chemical’s DIRECT effect of the chemical to human health and the environment. 🌍





He also adds that they also look into how the chemical is manufactured, as well as how it is used in households, and how it is disposed. 💦





There are many other factors that guide Hans and his team of chemical analysts towards determining whether a chemical can be sustainable or not. 👨‍🔬





However, the factors mentioned above have a great influence on their analysis.





What are your thoughts about the main criteria used in measuring chemical sustainability? Let’s discuss in the comments.