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Rocky Singh Kandola - Conscious Entrepreneur & Survivor of Many Deaths
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13 views • April 18, 2021
This week I spoke with an amazing survivor of a number of near death experiences – Rocky Singh Kandola – on Youth Crisis Solutions, Resilience in Tough Times & the Spirit of Overcoming the Impossible!
He is a survivor of physical abuse, a convicted felon, and has had over a dozen near-death experiences! He now has emerged as a successful, inspirational Indian entrepreneur, operating several thriving businesses: The Manali Tea Company, Hair Maiden India, and Getaway Rentals. He speaks 4 languages and is an actor for IMDB.
He is a survivor of physical abuse, a convicted felon, and has had over a dozen near-death experiences! He now has emerged as a successful, inspirational Indian entrepreneur, operating several thriving businesses: The Manali Tea Company, Hair Maiden India, and Getaway Rentals. He speaks 4 languages and is an actor for IMDB.
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