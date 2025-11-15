Ex-CIA analyst ‘We were warned about Israeli spying on day one’ - Epstein, Israeli espionage - John Kiriakou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-CIA analyst: ‘We were warned about Israeli spying on day one’
Former CIA officer and whistleblower John Kiriakou says he was warned about Israeli espionage on his very first day at the agency in 1990.
The FBI later identified 187 Israeli spies who had infiltrated defense contractors across the US.
💬 “But they are Israeli, so nobody does anything about that,” Kiriakou adds.