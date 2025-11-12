Response to John17apologetics: Ephesians 1 & the Adoption - Calvinism vs Arminianism

This is my response to Nick Craig's series against Calvinism, specifically addressing his interpretation of Ephesians 1:4-5 and the doctrine of adoption. While Nick's arguments are some of the best I've heard against unconditional election, I believe there are some crucial distinctions he's missing.





In this video, I examine:

• The difference between the adoption in Romans 9 (fleshly/national Israel) vs. Ephesians 1 (spiritual adoption in Christ)

• Whether "us" in Ephesians 1:4-5 refers only to the apostles or includes all believers

• The unity Paul emphasizes between Jews and Gentiles in salvation (Ephesians 1:13-14)

• Galatians 4:8-9 and being "known of God"

• The mystery revealed to the apostles and its relationship to the gospel





Nick's Series (John17apologetics): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL25L9RNJku6dZEfbF57Ee4Qm0A6rO7zfM&si=mwOFMxm7YUzQkRzC

John17apologetics Channel: https://youtube.com/@john17apologetics

Original X Debate: https://x.com/natkra901/status/1970844011394191695?s=20

My Website: Str8Bible.com









Scripture References:

Ephesians 1:4-5, Romans 9:1-5, Galatians 4:8-9, 1 Corinthians 12:13, Romans 10:12, Matthew 13:9-17, John 3:3