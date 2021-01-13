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What Products Should a Cannabis Business Make?
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10 views • January 13, 2021
Cannabis is the fastest growing consumer products industry in North America, with room for immense expansion across the next few decades. Companies and brands that establish sturdy footholds today have a shot at building commercial powerhouses- lasting, dynamic corporations with broad product lines and potent capital reserves for continued investment.
If you are contemplating entering the branded cannabis marketplace, this is the cannabis business podcast for you, regardless of whether this is your first foray into cannabis, or if you are considering pivoting to a different market within the industry.
We'll cover last years trends and predictions:
• Understand key risks and opportunities with all areas of branded cannabis
• Become familiar with the range of products on the market today
• Learn about select areas of branded cannabis that are expanding
• Encounter data that highlights important trends
Show Notes:
What Should A Cannabis Business Create?
https://blog.bdsa.com/
Guest:
Tom Howard, Attorney & host of Cannabis Legalization News
https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews
www.cannabisindustrylawyer.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 628 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
If you are contemplating entering the branded cannabis marketplace, this is the cannabis business podcast for you, regardless of whether this is your first foray into cannabis, or if you are considering pivoting to a different market within the industry.
We'll cover last years trends and predictions:
• Understand key risks and opportunities with all areas of branded cannabis
• Become familiar with the range of products on the market today
• Learn about select areas of branded cannabis that are expanding
• Encounter data that highlights important trends
Show Notes:
What Should A Cannabis Business Create?
https://blog.bdsa.com/
Guest:
Tom Howard, Attorney & host of Cannabis Legalization News
https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews
www.cannabisindustrylawyer.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 628 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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