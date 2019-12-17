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Soaring condo insurance rates help push homeowner into bankruptcy
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
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17 views • December 17, 2019
A woman says she walked away from her Fort McMurray condo after skyrocketing insurance costs became "the final straw" in her battle to keep the home.
Kaleena Carriere, 31, bought her townhouse-style condo in April 2014. It was her first home. Now the bank owns it and the locks have been changed.

In September of this year, Carriere received a letter from the Cedarwoods Condominium Corporation explaining that the board had struggled to find an insurer to cover the complex.

The lone policy on offer came at a high cost, yet only promised coverage for a fraction of the complex's $65-million appraised value. The condo board accepted the offer.

As an owner, Carriere was hit with a $6,000 special assessment — six months of $1,000 payments — to cover her share of the insurance premium. It was a hit she couldn't take.

The condo board got only one quote from an insurer and it came with a premium of $925,000 for the whole complex. It struggled to get an insurer because it's considered "high risk." In the last three years the complex made four insurance claims totalling $11.7 million. Two were related to the 2016 wildfire, one was a water claim and the last was another small fire.
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taxesinsurancecondo insurancecondo insurance increasecondo crashhousing correction
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