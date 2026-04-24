ALEX JONES [FULL] Friday 4/24/26 • SPLC Revelations - All Actions of Biden Admin Were Illegitimate

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TRUMP CALLS FOR 2020 ELECTION TO BE COMPLETELY OVERTURNED IN WAKE OF SPLC REVELATIONS! THAT MEANS ALL ACTIONS OF BIDEN ADMIN WERE ILLEGITIMATE! PLUS, NETHERLANDS TO LEGALIZE HUMANOID BABIES IN NAME OF LGBT! CONSUMER SENTIMENT PLUNGES ON INFLATION! TUNE IN NOW!
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Alex Jones is hosting special guests and covering the news globalists DO NOT want you to hear!
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