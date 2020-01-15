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Scientists Create NEW Life Form! - Are We Abusing "Synthetic DNA?"
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21 views • January 15, 2020
Scientists are now capable of creating all-new forms of life! Using newly developed "synthetic DNA" researchers have made a stable, living life form that has an X and Y base pair in its DNA structure. These are in addition to the naturally occurring A, T, G, and C nitrogenous pairs within the normal DNA helix. Synthetic life now exists! "Creating" life comes with "god-like" responsibility. We should tread lightly!
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