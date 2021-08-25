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Viral PhD Issues New Emergency Warning: 'It's War, People are Dying'
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1442 views • August 25, 2021
Sean M. Brooks of https://americaneducationfm.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how to fight back in the war against our medical autonomy over ourselves and our children. See his viral video here: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=612387284a5b1f663eb13459
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