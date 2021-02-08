Chat With Me - Newspapers Want More Money

CALIFORNIA: A COMMUNIST MECCAWhy beat around the bush. California government schools curriculum, teacher’s tolerance of everything but the Constitution, freedom, free speech and religion. Unions control the classroom and government agencies. Oakland has seen a week-long strike—with the general public not noticing or caring.High taxes, policies’ to end the use of cars in the State, crumbling pension systems, illegal aliens protected and honest citizens denounced, all part of the new totalitarian State of California. Try saying in a Cal or UCLA classroom you think Trump is a great president—watch how quickly the riots ensue, the Administration claims it is hate speech. Communism has many forms—California is but one of them.“Unelected boards make decisions about transportation and housing. In the San Francisco Bay Area, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) mandate policies that can bring about high-rise, high-density housing (often called stack-and-pack housing).A world without news: Papers publish blank front pages to highlight industry strugglesCanadians got a taste of what the world would look like without a robust journalism industry Thursday morning, as multiple newspapers published blank front pages.“Imagine if the news wasn’t there when we needed it,” read the message on the blank front pages.“If nothing is done, the journalism industry will disappear.”The award for government incompetence goes toWith the Oscar awards around the corner, it is time to determine who won the award for the world’s most incompetent government in 2020. With a former drama teacher as its prime minister, could we expect anything less than an outstanding performance from Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.Popular National Post columnist Rex Murphy provides his endorsement:It’s a mess. It’s a shambles. It’s an embarrassment. It is the worst ever by any reasonable measurement.Judging by their performance on the most important files, the current bunch in Ottawa would need to hire a consultant to figure out how to get wet in a thunderstorm, and set up a task force to study how to tie their own shoes.Trudeau accuser lands a seven-figure NDA to keep quiet about West Grey departureSources are telling The Buffalo Chronicle that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s accuser has been in talks with a private attorney for more than a week, discussing a heated sexual relationship that began and ended more than 18 years ago, when the young woman was a student at Vancouver’s prestigious West Point Grey Academy. The Chronicle is told that the two engaged in a months-long affair beginning in the summer of 2000, both on and off-campus.That non-disclosure and an accompanying non-disparagement agreement were signed last night, according to the source, for more than $2.25 million CDN.List of scandals and missteps involving Canada's TrudeauCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberals are in deep political trouble after the emergence of a photo of him in brown face, has experienced a number of scandals and missteps since taking power in November 2015.