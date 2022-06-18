Meet the American mercenaries who came to fight with us in Ukraine. They were captured near Kharkov.





The first is Alexander Dryuki, USA, Alabama, Mr. Taskolus.

The second is Andy Wien, also Alabama, but the city of Hartsel.





After getting to our guys, they hated the war and want peace, and they also want to go home. But this is unlikely. By the way, they began to sharply learn the mighty Russian language.