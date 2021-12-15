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Compelling Talk Radio & Transhuman Idiocy, With Mike Church
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11 views • December 15, 2021
There are certain rules for creating compelling talk radio that every good host knows, and they involve perpetual conflict that never gets solved while moving people to action, longest-running talk-show host on radio alive today Mike Church with Crusade Channel tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman from the Red Pill Expo. Church, who served as MC for the Expo, also offers insight into transhumanism and how ultimately we must always go back to the Bible and God's truth. In the end, Church says the transhumanism scheme will fail because it's impossible, and AI is a money-making scam.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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