Huawei, a company controlled by the CCP military, is a Xi family business. It serves a vital role in the CCP's exportation of corruption and expansion of world dominance. This Denmark security investigation outlines how the CCP carries out its state-sponsored espionage, compromises key individuals, and uses all means necessary to ensure a win. The CCP is not a government but a crime/terrorist organization.

中共军方控制的华为是习家族企业。 它为中共输出腐败和扩大中共对世界的统治发挥着至关重要的作用。 这项丹麦安全调查概述了中共如何开展国家背书的间谍活动、渗透关键人物并使用一切必要手段确保胜利。 中共不是一个正常的政府，而是一个犯罪/恐怖组织。

