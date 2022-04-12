© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
French Reporter on Ukraine - The Pentagon Is In Charge
Follow
3
Share
Report
677 views • April 12, 2022
French reporter who signed up as a volunteer in Ukraine was shocked to find that the Ukrainian forces were ‘unofficially’ being led by American commanders.
-------------
Follow me on my other channels:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/greatisthyname
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-344915
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthFreedom:8
RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@RealTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SBeecHvm5USX/
If you would like to sow into my Truth Seeking/Sharing channel, you can do so here: Thank you - 🙏
🧚🏼 Cash App: $RealTruthRevealed
☑️ paypal.me/RealTruthRevealed
✅ Venmo: RealTruthRevealed
-------------
Follow me on my other channels:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/greatisthyname
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-344915
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthFreedom:8
RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@RealTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SBeecHvm5USX/
If you would like to sow into my Truth Seeking/Sharing channel, you can do so here: Thank you - 🙏
🧚🏼 Cash App: $RealTruthRevealed
☑️ paypal.me/RealTruthRevealed
✅ Venmo: RealTruthRevealed
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.