JEHOVAH. HUSBAND TO ISRAEL ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-NOV 4 2025

God Showed in the Old Testament That His Relationship with Israel Was as Personal as Husband and Wife, the Purpose of Which Was to Bring Forth an Earthly Witness. And During the Millennial Reign, the Jew Will be Exalted For His Connection to God. The Covenant as the Bride of Christ is to Produce Spiritual Seed for the Future.