White Cane Religion (2018)

August 26th, 2018

Pastor Dean borrows a 22-year-old sermon title from the late Steve Hill, who was the evangelist at the Brownsville Revival. Far too many Christians today cannot bear sound doctrine, rebuke, or correction. Their blindness and brainwashing from blind guides have made them unwilling to hear the rightly divided truth of Scripture. They cling to their lukewarm Christianity with all its deceptions and excuses for sin with a death grip. And anyone who challenges their counterfeit version of Christianity becomes public enemy #1.