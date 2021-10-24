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The 'Department of Health' Goes After Flat Earthers [24.10.2021]
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341 views • October 24, 2021
'All these people are Evil to the Core'
Me: Thats why I call them all Satanist... 'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!' 'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'
180 viewsOct 24, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
594 subscribers
https://youtu.be/xBrn6tfZW7g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
Me: Thats why I call them all Satanist... 'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!' 'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'
180 viewsOct 24, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
594 subscribers
https://youtu.be/xBrn6tfZW7g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
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