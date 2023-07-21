Stew Peters Nominated For American Liberty Award: Vote For Stew NOW At AmericanLibertyAwards.com

Stew Peters Show





July 21, 2023





Matt Baker from the American Liberty Awards joins Stew to talk about why he started this new way to recognize patriots for their contributions to freedom.

Throughout the ages, Americans have stood up against the onslaught of tyranny.

Sometimes these men and women do not get celebrated in their own times, in other times they do.

These days, those that shine the brightest light of liberty are the most shunned and scorned by the corporate globalist system.

The goal of the American Liberty Awards is to thank those warriors using their words, songs, art, minds and passion to light the fires of liberty in the hearts of men and women.

The globalists have the Oscars, the Grammys, the Tonys but we have the Libbys.

Woke awards like the Oscars and Emmys are picked by a cabal of elite voters but the Libbys are different because they are picked by the masses, and you can go and vote right now for any of the nominees in any of the categories.

The American Liberty Awards is about celebrating the people who have broken the globalist programing and are free from the mind control virus.

