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Israel 13 May2021: Arab Riots: Buildings and Synagogues destroyed in Lod, Israel - Rav Yehudah Richter
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10 views • May 13, 2021
Posted 13May2021 יקותיאל בן יעקב: "An Urgent Plea! Please Help in our Search for my Great-grandfather- Rav Yehudah Richter":Israel Today: Arab Riots. Buildings burn and Synagogues destroyed in Lod, Israel. Rockets landing in Israel. Police inaction,
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