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Fmr CDC Director: Bird Flu is the Real Pandemic - C19 was just practice
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331 views • April 23, 2022
Former CDC Director Robert Redfield has stated that Bird Flu will jump to humans and be highly fatal in the coming "Great Pandemic," for which C19 was a mere warm-up.
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LINKS:
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Shared from and subscribe to:
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FULL REPORT on Gates-funded gain-of-function research on weaponizing H5N1:
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/04/...
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/04/...
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
- other methods: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS:
Counterpoint: https://watch.tbn.org/centerpoint/vid...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/c/IceAgeFarmer/videos
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