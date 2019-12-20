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How Disney Destroyed Star Wars | Redonkulas.com
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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258 views • December 20, 2019
They took $4 billion and two generations of fans, threw them into a trunk, and backed the car into a river.

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Sources
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2017/12/star-wars-last-jedi-laura-dern-admiral-holdo-listen-to-women
https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/movies/a25617513/toxic-star-wars-fans/
https://www.flickeringmyth.com/2018/07/the-most-disappointing-blaming-star-wars-fans-for-disneys-failures/
https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/movies/a30199573/star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker-toxic-fan-response/

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Keywords
comedyfunnydisneyred pillkathleen kennedystar warspolitically incorrectjj abramsrian johnsonmovie reviewlucasfilmfair uselast jedirise of skywalkerskywalker sagaforce awakensjar jar abramsruin johnson
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