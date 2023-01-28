Create New Account
EDTA, Ivermectin, HCQ & Suramin are TOXIC "Cures"!! [ Details Vol II: Side-effects & Interactions ]
Published a day ago

Volume I: https://www.brighteon.com/383b7aca-64b7-43dc-ab15-bf3239740e13
2 Min Teaser: https://www.brighteon.com/9a047366-804e-473d-b288-6c9a4d596934

Download and share this or integrate into your own work if you know people taking or stockpiling these things!

Something is amiss is the truthy health community!  Why didn't they do their due diligence on these drugs?!  Watch this video to learn how these drugs are produced and their potential side-effects.  Deep dive on each caoming later today (hopefully), stay tuned!  Download & share!

BTW, I'm not saying not to take them... I'm just saying I wouldn't.  You should do your own research and decide for yourself.  These things are super dangerous though!


SGM ain't sellin' nada!

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
