TOP World Renound Virologist, STOP VACINATION NOW! You Are Making GMO People, That Will Spread Death To The Human Race PERMANENTLY!

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This is THE CRISIS MOMENT IN HUMAN HISTORY. We must stop the insanity of the Luciferian ELET who's one desire is to destroy humanity, depopulate the world, own all that is on the face of the earth, and become the "gods of this world." NOW!!!