© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pedophile Protection Program' run by Trump administration — Rep. Jeffries
💬 “All because of the pedophile protection program being run by Mike Johnson and House Republicans at the direction of their boss, Donald J. Trump,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — AIPAC’s favorite tour guide and loyal Netanyahu fanboy — slammed the Trump administration.
💬 “Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva still hasn’t been sworn in because she’ll become the 218th vote on an up-or-down piece of legislation that will require the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files,” he emphasized.
Video from Nov 3rd.