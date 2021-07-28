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7/28/21 DOJ approves Mandates! French Yellow Vests protest! Macron Security Team Quits? AFLDs summitt, and more!
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120 views • July 29, 2021
Macron’s security detail resigns.https://truth11.com/2021/07/25/protective-detail-of-france-president-all-resign-over-covid-restrictions-will-no-longer-protect-president-m-acron-macron-isnt-worth-dying-for/
French Protests get adamant! https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/video-french-citizens-storm-the-town-hall-rip-down-macrons-photo-and-publicly-destroy-it/
French protest / brawl. Yellow vests! https://drive.google.com/file/d/190alM8o0ZB6RHfz7nzS8r3L0IYw1yNwi/view?usp=drivesdk
Stew peters: PCR pooling samples?https://www.bitchute.com/video/1f8cFfiwvUmO/
ADL and Tech companies Repurposing Surveillance to stop dissidents! https://www.bitchute.com/video/sung7GYsoJAF/
Union Pacific. https://www.supplychaindive.com/news/union-pacific-rail-west-coast-chicago-service-suspension-congestion/603452/
Computer Gaming cards illegal: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/59-million-americans-prohibited-buying-high-end-dell-gaming-pcs
Pfizer contract: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1419653002818990085.html
Department of Justice Declares COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Legal: https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/department-of-justice-declares-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-legal_3920759.html
New Hampshire prohibits vaccine Mandates and Covid passports! https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/07/gov-sununu-signs-new-hampshire-law-prohibiting-government-vaccine-mandates-or-passports
Brendon O’Connell: political lobbying and engagement: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iX3HPsa5XZeA/10a. Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/01f7a04b-5944-45e6-b0ee-f2b6fcea395c
Melbourne Freedom March: https://youtu.be/8VIPpZW2J_4
DOJ OPINION LETTER: approving mandates!https://www.justice.gov/olc/file/1415446/download
ICAN WINS FOIA case: https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/federal-court-rules-in-icans-favor-and-orders-covid-19-safety-data-to-be-disclosed/
RT: UK to treat placebo recipients as fully vaxed. https://www.rt.com/uk/530020-zahawi-fully-vaccinated-placebo-nhs-app/
Extra Bonus add on: AFLDs. Wire coat summit: lawyers talking too at about the 30 minute mark. https://live.aflds.org/
US code of federal Regs! https://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/retrieveECFR?gp=&;SID=dcabd13c8277bb7ce9bbd7f80855ccca&mc=true&n=pt21.1.50&r=PART&ty=HTML#se21.1.50_11
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
French Protests get adamant! https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/video-french-citizens-storm-the-town-hall-rip-down-macrons-photo-and-publicly-destroy-it/
French protest / brawl. Yellow vests! https://drive.google.com/file/d/190alM8o0ZB6RHfz7nzS8r3L0IYw1yNwi/view?usp=drivesdk
Stew peters: PCR pooling samples?https://www.bitchute.com/video/1f8cFfiwvUmO/
ADL and Tech companies Repurposing Surveillance to stop dissidents! https://www.bitchute.com/video/sung7GYsoJAF/
Union Pacific. https://www.supplychaindive.com/news/union-pacific-rail-west-coast-chicago-service-suspension-congestion/603452/
Computer Gaming cards illegal: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/59-million-americans-prohibited-buying-high-end-dell-gaming-pcs
Pfizer contract: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1419653002818990085.html
Department of Justice Declares COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Legal: https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/department-of-justice-declares-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-legal_3920759.html
New Hampshire prohibits vaccine Mandates and Covid passports! https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/07/gov-sununu-signs-new-hampshire-law-prohibiting-government-vaccine-mandates-or-passports
Brendon O’Connell: political lobbying and engagement: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iX3HPsa5XZeA/10a. Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/01f7a04b-5944-45e6-b0ee-f2b6fcea395c
Melbourne Freedom March: https://youtu.be/8VIPpZW2J_4
DOJ OPINION LETTER: approving mandates!https://www.justice.gov/olc/file/1415446/download
ICAN WINS FOIA case: https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/federal-court-rules-in-icans-favor-and-orders-covid-19-safety-data-to-be-disclosed/
RT: UK to treat placebo recipients as fully vaxed. https://www.rt.com/uk/530020-zahawi-fully-vaccinated-placebo-nhs-app/
Extra Bonus add on: AFLDs. Wire coat summit: lawyers talking too at about the 30 minute mark. https://live.aflds.org/
US code of federal Regs! https://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/retrieveECFR?gp=&;SID=dcabd13c8277bb7ce9bbd7f80855ccca&mc=true&n=pt21.1.50&r=PART&ty=HTML#se21.1.50_11
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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