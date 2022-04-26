© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This May Change the Way We Approach Cancer #shorts
Follow
0
Share
Report
102 views • April 26, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://studio.youtube.com/video/hUER3kzXr-U/edit
What if cancer cells aren't just dormant dangers in our body but a whole life form in itself?
This is a question raised by author and entrepreneur Perry Marshall in our discussion about Finding Genius: Understanding Viruses: 30 Questions, 25 Geniuses, 100 Amazing Insights.
According to Perry, opening ourselves to the possibility of cancer being its own life form instead being one with us just might help people CHANGE their approach about cancer differently 👀.
Do you think we should change the way we think about cancer? Let us know in the comments.
https://studio.youtube.com/video/hUER3kzXr-U/edit
What if cancer cells aren't just dormant dangers in our body but a whole life form in itself?
This is a question raised by author and entrepreneur Perry Marshall in our discussion about Finding Genius: Understanding Viruses: 30 Questions, 25 Geniuses, 100 Amazing Insights.
According to Perry, opening ourselves to the possibility of cancer being its own life form instead being one with us just might help people CHANGE their approach about cancer differently 👀.
Do you think we should change the way we think about cancer? Let us know in the comments.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.