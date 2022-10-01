【Exclusive】9/29/2022 Miles Guo: Iran’s Drone Manufacturing Factory Was Given by the CCP

https://gnews.org/post/p1r7p080b
【Exclusive】9/29/2022 Miles Guo: Our Whistleblowers’ Movement exposed the first that Iran has a drone manufacturing factory given by the CCP, which not only poses a devastating threat to Ukraine, but also poses a devastating threat to Iran’s neighboring countries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.