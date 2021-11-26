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Did they skip the most important vaccine studies?
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340 views • November 26, 2021
Yes. Anthony Fauci said early in 2021 that all of the important studies were performed. This gave the mainstream media a voice to promote and circulate the lies which turned out, everyone believed. We are finding out now that the disseminated news was disinformation in order to trick a naïve public.
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