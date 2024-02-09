BIDEN - while discussing the conflict in the Middle East, once again made a mistake by placing Mexico in the region

Biden, who spent several minutes convincing journalists of his strong mind and memory, was already leaving the room but then returned to, while discussing the conflict in the Middle East, once again made a mistake by placing Mexico in the region. Biden refers to the Egyptian president El-Sisi as the "president of Mexico."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.