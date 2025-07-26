NORTH EAST FLIGHT TRAINING ACADEMY

THUMBNAIL: (CAMERA LENS FOCUSED AT CORRECT DISTANCE MARKED ON LENS BARREL BETWEEN 7.8M AND 10M LENGTH ABOVE)

AIR STALKERS ALWAYS APPEAR DURING POISON GAS ATTACKS CHEMTRAIL TERROR RAIDS

18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM INJURE, HARASS, KILL, CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

27/7/25 LORD STEVENS A FORMER MET PIG IN G-ATRM UNSAFE FLY REPORTS: 40544, 45

26/7/25 G-BOHR UNSAFE FLY, THE PILOT OF G-BOHR IS LORD KIRKHOPE (ONLY THE MOST STYLISH PAEDOPHILES GET KNIGHTED) TONY BLAIR, MADE WELL OVER 5000 UNSAFE FLY REPORTS AGAINST KIRKHOPE A CROWN AGENT, OI-VPE UNSAFE FLY, G-BOHR NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE 10M DISTANCE ABOVE UNSAFE FLY REPORT: 40520, POLICE G-POLA OVERHEAD 17M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, GROSS MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 8355074, G-LFSJ OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY, G-POLA OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, GROSS MISCONDUCT REF JARDINE: 3581026, G-CMLG OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel I

ALL POLICE ARE TERRORISTS FOR THEY ARE GOVERNMENT AGENTS (TERRORISM IS GOVERNMENT BY INTIMIDATION)

Terrorism: Method of government inspiring by terror by acts of brutality, and savagery

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

AIR STALKERS ALWAYS APPEAR DURING POISON GAS ATTACKS CHEMTRAIL TERROR RAIDS

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court (the Crown offered no evidence against myself) and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

Eleven Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-EMID, G-MPSB, AND G-POLS

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc

Yours,

Damian.

US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft