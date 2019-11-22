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George Hunt Rothschild Conservation Bank's Plan To Swap Land For Fake Debt
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60 views • November 22, 2019
George Hunt | The New World Bank, Religion, and Rulers [1987]
George Hunt became aware of the environmental fraud after attending the Wilderness Conference in Colorado in 1987.
From then until his death Dec 23rd 2013 George dedicated himself to exposing the environmental fraud, masterminded by Maurice Strong and his boss, Baron Edmund de Rothschild.
If you are interested in knowing who, how and why the plans for ‘sustainable development’ were founded and by whom, look no further than George’s courageous expose.
Re-posted under Fair Use and Fair Dealing laws, as social commentary on the hidden hand behind the modern religion of environmental extremism.
Upload care of the Bernician: http://www.youtube.com/c/TheBernician
George Hunt became aware of the environmental fraud after attending the Wilderness Conference in Colorado in 1987.
From then until his death Dec 23rd 2013 George dedicated himself to exposing the environmental fraud, masterminded by Maurice Strong and his boss, Baron Edmund de Rothschild.
If you are interested in knowing who, how and why the plans for ‘sustainable development’ were founded and by whom, look no further than George’s courageous expose.
Re-posted under Fair Use and Fair Dealing laws, as social commentary on the hidden hand behind the modern religion of environmental extremism.
Upload care of the Bernician: http://www.youtube.com/c/TheBernician
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