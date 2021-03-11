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Dr. Vernon Coleman Demolishes The Nonsense From Celebrity Dr. Amir Khan
Big Gee's Blog Channel
Big Gee's Blog Channel
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81 views • March 11, 2021
In this BGB reproduction of a Dr. Coleman video, he puts a young, hip media doctor Amir Khan in his place.

In his own inimitable style Dr. Coleman shreds the official line that Dr. Khan portrays in a recent Daily Mail article about the safety and efficiency of the mRNA injectable, and highlights how ridiculously ill informed the young doctor is about the dangers of this experimental procedure.

A must watch video that underlines the lying drivel that some medical professionals are spreading.

More info' at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
Keywords
vaccinespropagandamrna-dangers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy