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Dr. Vernon Coleman Demolishes The Nonsense From Celebrity Dr. Amir Khan
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81 views • March 11, 2021
In this BGB reproduction of a Dr. Coleman video, he puts a young, hip media doctor Amir Khan in his place.
In his own inimitable style Dr. Coleman shreds the official line that Dr. Khan portrays in a recent Daily Mail article about the safety and efficiency of the mRNA injectable, and highlights how ridiculously ill informed the young doctor is about the dangers of this experimental procedure.
A must watch video that underlines the lying drivel that some medical professionals are spreading.
More info' at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
In his own inimitable style Dr. Coleman shreds the official line that Dr. Khan portrays in a recent Daily Mail article about the safety and efficiency of the mRNA injectable, and highlights how ridiculously ill informed the young doctor is about the dangers of this experimental procedure.
A must watch video that underlines the lying drivel that some medical professionals are spreading.
More info' at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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